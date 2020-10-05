Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

CT State Police Officer Arrested Following Alleged Altercation With Girlfriend

Kristin Palpini
Christopher Russell
Christopher Russell Photo Credit: Southington PD

A Connecticut State Police officer was arrested Saturday on assault and other charges.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, Southington Police arrested Christopher Russell, 46, of Southington, on the charges of assault in the third degree, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief third degree, and risk of injury to a minor, police said.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, police responded to Russell’s home for a report of a verbal argument, allegedly between Russell and his girlfriend, police said.

The fight reportedly began at a wedding and continued when the two got home. At one point, Russell allegedly took a mirror off of a wall and broke it, police said. During the altercation, the girlfriend’s child was in the home.

When Russell was arrested, the Connecticut State Police were called to collect Russell’s cruiser and contents.

Russell was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is expected to be in court Monday, Oct. 5 in New Britain.

