CT Man Used Revenge Porn To Victimize Manchester Ex-Girlfriend, Police Say

A Connecticut man has been arrested on a warrant for his involvement in "revenge porn" to victimize an ex-girlfriend.

Tolland County resident Brian Swearengin, age 43, of Bolton, turned himself in on an arrest warrant in Hartford County to Manchester Police on Wednesday, March 15.

The investigation began in January after the victim reported that Swearengin secretly recorded intimate encounters while they were in a relationship, said Lt. Ryan Shea of the Manchester Police.

The relationship reportedly ended in December 2022.

In the weeks following the break-up, Swearengin used images from the recordings to harass and stalk the victim, Shea said.

Additionally, Swearengin harassed the victim by announcing to other agencies false information that she was pregnant and was arrested for prostitution, he added.

Swearengin was charged with:

Voyeurism

Disseminating voyeuristic material

Unlawful dissemination of an intimate image

Cruelty to persons

Three counts of harassment

He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

