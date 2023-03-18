Contact Us
CT Man Used Revenge Porn To Victimize Manchester Ex-Girlfriend, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Brian Swearengin
Brian Swearengin Photo Credit: Manchester Police Department

A Connecticut man has been arrested on a warrant for his involvement in "revenge porn" to victimize an ex-girlfriend.

Tolland County resident Brian Swearengin, age 43, of Bolton, turned himself in on an arrest warrant in Hartford County to Manchester Police on Wednesday, March 15.

The investigation began in January after the victim reported that Swearengin secretly recorded intimate encounters while they were in a relationship, said Lt. Ryan Shea of the Manchester Police.

The relationship reportedly ended in December 2022.

In the weeks following the break-up, Swearengin used images from the recordings to harass and stalk the victim, Shea said.

Additionally, Swearengin harassed the victim by announcing to other agencies false information that she was pregnant and was arrested for prostitution, he added.

Swearengin was charged with:

  • Voyeurism
  • Disseminating voyeuristic material
  • Unlawful dissemination of an intimate image
  • Cruelty to persons
  • Three counts of harassment

He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

