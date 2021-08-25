CT Man Accused Of Allowing Minors To Drink At Graduation Party, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly providing alcohol to minors during a graduation party.

David Cote, age 51, of Wilton, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 14, for allowing underage guests to possess and consume alcoholic beverages, said Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson of the Wilton Police.

As a result of the drinking, an 18-year-old guest was transported to Norwalk Hospital for high levels of intoxication, Phillipson said.

Cote was charged with permitting minors to illegally possess alcohol on private property.

He was released on a promise to appear ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.