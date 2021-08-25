Contact Us
CT Man Accused Of Allowing Minors To Drink At Graduation Party, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Wilton police arrested an area man for allegedly allowing minors to drink alcohol at a graduation party.
Wilton police arrested an area man for allegedly allowing minors to drink alcohol at a graduation party. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly providing alcohol to minors during a graduation party.

David Cote, age 51, of Wilton, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 14, for allowing underage guests to possess and consume alcoholic beverages, said Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson of the Wilton Police. 

As a result of the drinking, an 18-year-old guest was transported to Norwalk Hospital for high levels of intoxication, Phillipson said.

Cote was charged with permitting minors to illegally possess alcohol on private property.

He was released on a promise to appear ticket. 

