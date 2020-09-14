COVID-19: 'The Farm', A Popular Music Venue, Gets Shut-Down Order

A homeowner who has held “live concerts” at his home has been issued a cease and desist order from the city.

James Welch, the owner of “The Farm” on Moody Road in Enfield, is adamant that he is not holding concerts. Instead, The Farm has had some backyard cookouts, where there was music and social distancing was enforced, he said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, large gatherings of 100 or more people are not permitted. The measure is expected to help stop the virus’ spread.

The Farm has had five live music events since June, according to Patch. Enfield officials say the events appear to be public gatherings, but Welch says they are private cookouts for friends and family.

“These backyard cookouts were implementing social distancing and proper safety measures at all costs from the property owner and his help,” said Welch who added that hand-sanitizer and masks are available for guests and a contactless thermometer is used to check people who attend.

The Farm received its first Enfield violation in August. It was an enforcement letter from Nuisance Officer Ricardo Rachele stating that outdoor special events require permits.

The cease and desist order was issued on Sept. 1.

Welch said the only violation that has occurred at The Farm was quickly addressed and had to do with the stage’s structure. The Zoning Board, Welch said, took issue with the stage being a permanent structure. To avoid any complications, Welch has musicians perform on flatbeds.

