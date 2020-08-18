Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Charges Upgraded Against Man Who Allegedly Kicked Dog To Death

Kristin Palpini
Charges have been upgraded in the case of a Milford man accused of kicking a dog to death.
On Monday, Aug. 17, a judge upgraded the charges from misdemeanor animal cruelty to a felony.

Nazareno Goldston, 43, of Milford, Connecticut, was arrested on Aug. 3 and charged with the dog’s death as well as disorderly conduct and interfering with a 911 call.

On the morning of Aug. 3, Goldston allegedly got into a verbal argument with his wife, police said.

His wife attempted to call 911 for assistance and Golston allegedly grabbed the phone preventing the call. He then allegedly repeatedly kicked a family dog until it succumbed from the attack, police said.

In addition to the upgraded charges, the judge granted a protective order against Goldston requiring him to stay away from the victim and her relatives. 

