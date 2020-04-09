Cars Recovered, Arrests Made, Thursday, Sept. 3, Amid Spike In CT Vehicle Thefts

Multiple arrests were made and cars recovered in “Auto Theft Operation,” Thursday, Sept. 3.

In Hartford, police made five arrests in connection to a wave of car thefts and break-ins that have been plaguing not just the city, but all of Connecticut and Massachusets as well.

One of the people arrested was a juvenile, police said.

In addition to the arrests, police recovered 11 stolen motor vehicles.

In a Tweet announcing the busts, Hartford Police advised people to “lock your cars, take your fobs” to protect their motor vehicles.

