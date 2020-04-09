Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: COVID-19: CT HS Football Canceled For Fall Due To Pandemic Concerns
Police & Fire

Cars Recovered, Arrests Made, Thursday, Sept. 3, Amid Spike In CT Vehicle Thefts

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Multiple arrests were made and cars recovered in “Auto Theft Operation,” Thursday, Sept. 3.
Multiple arrests were made and cars recovered in “Auto Theft Operation,” Thursday, Sept. 3. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Elipongo

Multiple arrests were made and cars recovered in “Auto Theft Operation,” Thursday, Sept. 3.

In Hartford, police made five arrests in connection to a wave of car thefts and break-ins that have been plaguing not just the city, but all of Connecticut and Massachusets as well.

One of the people arrested was a juvenile, police said.

In addition to the arrests, police recovered 11 stolen motor vehicles.

In a Tweet announcing the busts, Hartford Police advised people to “lock your cars, take your fobs” to protect their motor vehicles. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.