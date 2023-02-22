Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Complex Winter Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain: Here's What's Coming
Police & Fire

Car Bursts Into Flames After Ramming Into Tree In Avon: Police

Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories
The fire engulfed the vehicle after the driver and single occupant were removed.
The fire engulfed the vehicle after the driver and single occupant were removed. Photo Credit: Avon Police Department

A single-vehicle crash turned into a blazing fire, officials say. 

Only a small amount of smoke was visible when officials responded to the scene of a car crash in Hartford County on East Main Street/Route 44 in Avon around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to the Avon Police Department. The car crashed into a tree near Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattress Store. 

Officers pulled the driver and their passenger from the vehicle before the fire spread, engulfing the vehicle. 

The Avon Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. 

One person was hospitalized at John Dempsey Hospital with non-evident injuries, officials say. No other injuries were reported. 

The accident is currently under investigation. Police request that anyone with information about the incident call 860-409-4200.

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.