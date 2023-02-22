Car Bursts Into Flames After Ramming Into Tree In Avon: Police

A single-vehicle crash turned into a blazing fire, officials say.

Only a small amount of smoke was visible when officials responded to the scene of a car crash in Hartford County on East Main Street/Route 44 in Avon around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to the Avon Police Department. The car crashed into a tree near Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattress Store.

Officers pulled the driver and their passenger from the vehicle before the fire spread, engulfing the vehicle.

The Avon Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

One person was hospitalized at John Dempsey Hospital with non-evident injuries, officials say. No other injuries were reported.

The accident is currently under investigation. Police request that anyone with information about the incident call 860-409-4200.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.