Bristol Woman Dies In Wrong-Way, Two-Vehicle Crash In East Hartford

A 33-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles in Connecticut.

The crash happened on Route 5/15 Northbound near Exit 91 in East Hartford at about 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2003 Honda Civic LX was going the wrong way on Route 5/15, traveling south in the northbound lanes, when it struck a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, police said.

The Jeep came to an uncontrolled rest in the right lane, and the Honda came to an uncontrolled rest in the left shoulder of the highway, authorities said.

Police said the driver of the Honda, identified as Nicole Laflamme, of Bristol, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, a 26-year-old Manchester woman, was hospitalized for treatment of possible minor injuries, police said.

The two vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage, authorities said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or email him at michael.dean@ct.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.