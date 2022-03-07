Contact Us
Police & Fire

Bristol Man Who Advertised Car For Sale Victim Of Gunpoint Robbery

Nicole Valinote
Cumberland Farms
Cumberland Farms Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man's car was stolen at gunpoint in Connecticut after he advertised it for sale.

Authorities received a report of a vehicle robbery in Hartford County at about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, according to the Bristol Police Department. 

The man told officers he had listed his 2019 Dodge Charger on Facebook Marketplace and met with a prospective buyer at the Cumberland Farms parking lot in Forestville about 5 p.m. 

The alleged prospective buyer said he wanted to test drive the car and got into the driver's seat. An accomplice got into the back seat, while the victim sat in the front passenger seat, police reported.

After driving a short distance, the individual in the back seat pulled out a gun and forced the victim to give his key fob to the driver, authorities reported. 

The victim exited the car, and the suspects drove away from the scene, police said. 

Police said the individual who drove the car was described as being a Black male, with no age description provided, who is 6 feet tall and skinny, with short hair. He was also described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

The accomplice was described as being a Black male, with no age description provided, who is 5-foot-5 and skinny, with short hair, police said. He was reportedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Police said the two individuals had arrived at Cumberland Farms in a dark-colored Infiniti that was operated by a third person. 

The stolen Dodge was last seen traveling north on I-91 into Massachusetts, police said. 

Authorities asked anyone with information to call Bristol police at 860-584-3011 or the anonymous tipline at 860-585-8477.

