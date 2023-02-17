Bomb Threats Leads To Evacuations Of 2 Windsor Locks Schools, Police Say

A bomb threat at two Connecticut schools caused evacuations and searches with bomb-sniffing K9 dogs and police officers from throughout the area.

The incident took place in Hartford County around 10:45 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17 in Windsor Locks.

The first bomb threat was called into the North Street School, said Lt. Paul Cherniack, of the Windsor Locks Police Department.

When officers arrived, the school was in lockdown, but a decision was made to evacuate the students and dismiss them for the day erring on the side of caution, Cherniack said.

The second bomb threat was called into the South Street School about 45 minutes later, he added. The same evacuation procedures were initiated.

A complete search, using bomb-sniffing dogs, police officers, and state troopers was conducted of both schools and surrounding grounds and no explosives or suspicious packages were found and both locations were deemed secure, Cherniack said.

"The calls to both schools were described as being an automated voice, obviously used to disguise the caller and the origin of the call," he added.

An investigation is underway by the department's detective division.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.