Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Accused Serial Arsonist Arrested By Plainfield Police

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Roland Bourque III is a suspect in two fires set in 2016 and 2017.
Roland Bourque III is a suspect in two fires set in 2016 and 2017. Photo Credit: Plainfeild PD

Plainfield Police have arrested an alleged serial arsonist.

Roland Bourque III, 29, of Moosup, Connecticut, was arrested Thursday, July 23, on two counts of arson, WTNH reported.

The charges stem from two fires: June 22, 2016, on South Main Street; and Aug. 17, 2017, on Roy Street.

Bourque alleged confessed to setting the fires when he was arrested after being caught trying to set fire to an abandoned resident on May 2, WTHN reported. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.