Accused Serial Arsonist Arrested By Plainfield Police

Plainfield Police have arrested an alleged serial arsonist.

Roland Bourque III, 29, of Moosup, Connecticut, was arrested Thursday, July 23, on two counts of arson, WTNH reported.

The charges stem from two fires: June 22, 2016, on South Main Street; and Aug. 17, 2017, on Roy Street.

Bourque alleged confessed to setting the fires when he was arrested after being caught trying to set fire to an abandoned resident on May 2, WTHN reported.

