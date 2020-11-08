A Second Mother Is Arrested In Milford For Leaving Kids In Car While Shopping

A second mother was recently arrested in Milford for leaving her child alone in a car while she shopped.

Rachel Karchere, 42, of Stratford, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 7, at around 11 a.m. at the Five Below on Boston Post Road. Kachere is being charged with three counts of leaving a child under 12 years old in a motor vehicle, police said. The children were left unattended for about 15 minutes before officers arrived and located Karchere, police said.

Another mother was arrested, on July 31, after shopping at a store on Boston Post Road in Milford, for leaving her children alone in a vehicle.

