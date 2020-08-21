Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hartford Daily Voice
Police & Fire

58 People Arrested In ATM Scam That Hit Multiple Connecticut Banks

Kristin Palpini
Police arrested 58 people on Thursday, Aug. 20, accused of participating in a scheme to use phony pre-paid debit cards to make withdrawals from Santander Bank ATMs across multiple states - including Connecticut.
Two days before the arrests were made, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, Santander Bank branches in Bristol, Southington, and Plainville had to close temporarily when employees noticed long ATM lines. Most of the customers were making withdrawals using fraudulent ATM cards, “Green Dot” prepaid credit cards, police said.

The three Santander branches reopened the following day.

It is not clear how far the scam reached. ATMs in New Jersey, Connecticut, and New YorkYorkm but authorities say there may be more states involved and more arrests could be made.

The 58 suspects were arrested in New Jersey. It is not clear how much money was stolen.

