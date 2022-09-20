51-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car In East Granby

A 51-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a car struck him in Connecticut.

The crash happened in the Hartford County town of East Granby on Rainbow Road eastbound near Larch Drive at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Connecticut State Police said.

A 2010 Hyundai Elantra struck the man, who is a resident of Saint Lucie, Florida, while he was walking across the travel portion of the roadway, police reported.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Westerly, Rhode Island, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to the report.

Police asked witnesses of the crash to call Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or email him at michael.dean@ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.