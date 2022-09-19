32-Year-Old Enfield Woman Killed After Car Crashes Off I-91 In Rocky Hill, Into Sound Barrier

A 32-year-old woman died after her car crashed into a wooden sound barrier on a Connecticut highway.

The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill on I-91 northbound near Exit 24 at about 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, Connecticut State Police said.

A 2004 Dodge Stratus SXT swerved across the right center and right lane, traveling onto the right shoulder, police said.

The Dodge then entered the grassy area and crashed through the wooden sound barrier, authorities said.

The driver, identified as Eralda Xhaxha, of Enfield, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, police reported.

Police said the passenger in the Dodge, a 32-year-old man from Oxford, Massachusetts, was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police asked witnesses to call Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or email him at michael.dean@ct.gov.

