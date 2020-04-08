2nd Person Dies After Shooting In Manchester Commuter Parking Lot

Another person that was shot at a large gathering earlier this week in a Manchester commuter parking lot has died.

Gregory Scott, 24, of Massachusetts, died from wounds sustained during a shooting at the Buckland Street parking lot on Sunday. Aug. 2, the Associated Press reported. Scott’s hometown has not yet been made public.

Another victim in the shooting died the day of the incident: Jennifer Hicks, 20, of Springfield.

Police who responded to the Aug. 2 shooting found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and estimated that there had been 100-200 people at the parking lot party.

Police are nvestigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Connecticut State Police at (860) 534-1000.

