Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: COVID-19: Travelers From Rhode Island Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List
Police & Fire

2nd Person Dies After Shooting In Manchester Commuter Parking Lot

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
State Police responded to the area of the Buckland Street commuter parking lot (pictured here) and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
State Police responded to the area of the Buckland Street commuter parking lot (pictured here) and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

Another person that was shot at a large gathering earlier this week in a Manchester commuter parking lot has died.

Gregory Scott, 24, of Massachusetts, died from wounds sustained during a shooting at the Buckland Street parking lot on Sunday. Aug. 2, the Associated Press reported. Scott’s hometown has not yet been made public.

Another victim in the shooting died the day of the incident: Jennifer Hicks, 20, of Springfield.

Police who responded to the Aug. 2 shooting found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and estimated that there had been 100-200 people at the parking lot party.

Police are nvestigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Connecticut State Police at (860) 534-1000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.