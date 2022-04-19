Contact Us
18 Catalytic Converters Stolen From Plainville School Buses, Police Report

Nicole Valinote
The Dattco School Bus Property, located at 63 South Canal St. in Plainville
The Dattco School Bus Property, located at 63 South Canal St. in Plainville Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A Connecticut school district was impacted by student pickup delays after 18 catalytic converters were stolen from school buses used by the district overnight. 

The catalytic converters were stolen in Hartford County from the Dattco School Bus Property, located at 63 South Canal St. in Plainville, during the overnight hours of Monday, April 18, into Tuesday, April 19, according to the Plainville Police Department.

An individual or individuals had cut a large hole in the fence at the school bus property before stealing the catalytic converters, police reported.

The theft was discovered by a Dattco employee just after 5 a.m., police said.

The incident led to minor delays with school bus pickups on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Police said the Plainville superintendent of schools notified parents about the delays while Dattco procured additional buses from other locations.

Plainville police are investigating the thefts and asked anyone with information about the case to call Detective Steven Chase at 860-747-1616 Ext. 283

