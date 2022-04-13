125 Firearms, More Than 30K Rounds of Ammunition Seized In New Britain

Connecticut State Police seized more than 100 weapons and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition following a months-long firearms trafficking investigation.

Hartford County resident Steven Gerent-Mastrianni, age 39, of New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, April 12, after a 10-month investigation into the illegal manufacturing and sale of firearms, state police reported.

Police said he was charged with:

Firearms trafficking

Nine counts of sale of an assault weapon

Possession of an assault weapon

Nine counts of illegal transfer of a long gun

Nineteen counts of sale of large-capacity magazines

Possession of a machine gun

Nine counts of weapon in a motor vehicle

Nine counts of illegal transfer of a manufactured firearm without a serial number “ghost gun”

Police said Gerent-Mastrianni was a pistol permit holder at the time he was arrested, and he was found carrying a "ghost gun" pistol.

After his arrest, search warrants executed at Gerent-Mastrianni's home and some of his vehicles resulted in the seizure of about 125 firearms and firearm components capable of making the weapons fully automatic, according to state police.

Police said the items seized included:

Fully-automatic firearms

Semi-automatic firearms

Shotguns

Pistols

Pistols with threaded barrels

Hundreds of high capacity magazines

30,000 to 40,000 rounds of ammunition

A high-tech 3D printer and pistol lower receivers that appeared to be made with the printer

Police said most of the weapons seized are considered "ghost guns."

Three homemade explosive devices were also found in the home, and Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad safely disposed of the devices, authorities said.

Police said the following agencies assisted the Firearms Trafficking Task Force during the investigation:

The Connecticut State Police – Statewide Narcotics Task Force, CSP - Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force

CSP - Electronics Surveillance Unit, CSP - Bomb Squad

CSP - Central District Major Crime Squad

New Britain Police Department

Drug Enforcement Administration

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms

