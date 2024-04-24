Hartford County resident Gregory West, age 40, of Plainville, was charged on Monday, April 22, for the incident that took place around 10 p.m., April 21, in Southington.

According to Lt. Keith Egan of the Southington Police, West entered the station and demanded the cash register drawer from the clerk.

When the clerk initially refused, West threatened harm, and Egan said the employee handed over some cash.

Egan said West was captured on video surveillance leaving the area in a rented car.

Detectives were familiar with West, who had robbed the same gas station in 2016, Egan said.

He is being held on a $350,000 bond and will appear in court on Tuesday, April 23.

