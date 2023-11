The incident happened in Hartford County on Sunday, Nov. 19, when a car crashed into the Friendly's in Newington at 3420 Berlin Turnpike (Route 5), according to the Newington Volunteer Fire Department.

Following the crash, firefighters shut off utilities and remained at the scene until the town's building department arrived.

One person suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized. The cause of the crash was not released.

