Passenger Caught With Firearm, Ammunition in Checked Bag At Bradley Airport In Windsor Locks

The incident happened in Hartford County on Monday, Oct. 30, when Transportation Security Administration officers at the airport, located in Windsor Locks, discovered an improperly packaged 9mm firearm inside the person's checked bag, TSA New England announced.

Officers also found 54 rounds inside the bag as well, officials said.

According to the TSA, firearms are only allowed to be transported in a locked, hard-sided container on planes as a checked bag. They also must be declared to the airline while checking bags at the ticket counter.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.