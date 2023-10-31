Fair 49°

Passenger Caught With Firearm, Ammunition in Checked Bag At Bradley Airport In Windsor Locks

A passenger was arrested after they were caught with a firearm and numerous rounds in their checked bag at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, officials said.

<p>The firearm and rounds (pictured above) were discovered in a passenger's checked bag, officials said.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: TSA New England
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Hartford County on Monday, Oct. 30, when Transportation Security Administration officers at the airport, located in Windsor Locks, discovered an improperly packaged 9mm firearm inside the person's checked bag, TSA New England announced. 

Officers also found 54 rounds inside the bag as well, officials said. 

According to the TSA, firearms are only allowed to be transported in a locked, hard-sided container on planes as a checked bag. They also must be declared to the airline while checking bags at the ticket counter. 

