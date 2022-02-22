Woman Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into CT Residence

A Connecticut woman was killed after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into a mobile home.

The incident took place in New London County just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, in Groton.

According to Captain Gregory McCarthy, of the Groton Police, when officers arrived on the scene of the crash at 301 Buddington Road, they found a 2007 Toyota Avalon had hit a mobile home in the Eastwood Mobile Home Park with an unresponsive woman inside the car.

An investigation found that the car was traveling north from the upper lot of the mobile home area and headed downhill, crashed into a mobile home in the lower lot causing the mobile home to become dislodged from its foundation, McCarthy said.

The victim, identified as Dorothy L. Bronson, age 83, of Groton, was immediately transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, he added.

An occupant who was inside the mobile home at the time of the crash was not injured.

Due to the extensive damage to the home, a local building inspector deemed the residence uninhabitable, McCarthy said.

The Red Cross is assisting the occupant of the home who has become displaced.

The cause of this crash is under investigation by members of the Patrol Division of the Groton Police Department.

The Groton Police Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any information that may assist the police in the investigation to contact the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.