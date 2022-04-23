Winning $140K Lottery Ticket Sold At West Hartford Gas Station

One CT Lottery player from Hartford County turned $5 into more than $140,000 after cashing in big on a "fast play" lotto ticket.

Lottery officials announced that on Friday, April 22, a West Hartford resident cashed in a "Super 7s Progressive" ticket worth $140,986 that was sold at On The Go Valero on South Street in West Hartford.

The winner chose not to disclose a name.

According to CT Lottery, “ Fast Play games play like Instant (Scratch) games but are printed on-demand from a CT Lottery Retailer’s terminal or a CT Lottery Ticket Vending Machine.

“Fast Play Progressive games are a series of games that all share the same name, look, and play style, but are available at different price points (wagers). Each game in a series contributes to one progressive jackpot.

Other recent CT Lottery winners who cashed in five-figure prizes include:

On April 19, Wilkes Barre, PA resident Walter Rios won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Irving in Kensington;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Irving in Kensington; On April 19, West Hartford resident Michael Owusu won $10,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at Talsal LLC in Hartford;

won $10,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at Talsal LLC in Hartford; On April 19, Naugatuck resident Tyronda Singleton won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Waldis Discount Liquors in Ansonia;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Waldis Discount Liquors in Ansonia; A winning $10,008 “KENO” ticket sold at the Express Fuels and Food Mart in Danbury was cashed in by a Guilford resident on April 19;

was cashed in by a Guilford resident on April 19; A winning $10,000 “30X Cash 9th Edition” ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Watertown was cashed in by a Watertown resident on April 19;

was cashed in by a Watertown resident on April 19; A winning $10,000 “30X Cash 9th Edition” ticket sold at the Morris Spirit Shop in Morris was cashed in by a Morris resident on April 19;

was cashed in by a Morris resident on April 19; On Wednesday, April 20, Stratford resident Mark Moran won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the 24/7 Express in Stratford;

won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the 24/7 Express in Stratford; On April 20, Ansonia resident Joseph Dorosh won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Beacon Falls Xpressmart;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Beacon Falls Xpressmart; On April 20, Norwalk resident Christos Perisanidis won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Springdale Diner in Stamford;

won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Springdale Diner in Stamford; On Thursday, April 21, West Hartford resident Carally McKeever Deleon won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Ultra Food & Fuel in New Britain;

won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Ultra Food & Fuel in New Britain; On April 21, West Hartford resident Filomena Pabon won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Elmwood Convenience store in Elmwood;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Elmwood Convenience store in Elmwood; On April 22, North Haven resident Cassandra Carlson won $14,216 playing "Fast Play - $2 Money Vault Progressive" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in North Haven;

won $14,216 playing "Fast Play - $2 Money Vault Progressive" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in North Haven; On April 22, Windsor Locks resident Richard Macierowski won $10,032 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Hungry Rhino Tavern in Windsor Locks;

won $10,032 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Hungry Rhino Tavern in Windsor Locks; A winning $10,000 “10X Cash 15th Edition” ticket sold at the Sunoco A Plus in New Britain was cashed in by a New Britain resident on April 22;

was cashed in by a New Britain resident on April 22; On April 22, Bridgeport resident Sylvia Santiago won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Marina Market in Bridgeport.

A complete list of CT Lottery winners can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.