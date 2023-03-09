Widow Of Bristol Officer Killed In Double-Fatal Incident Gives Birth To Their Healthy Daughter

The newborn daughter of a Connecticut police officer who was lured to a residence and killed in an ambush received a warm welcome into the world from her father's department.

Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte, the newborn daughter of fallen Bristol Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte, was born on Monday, March 6 around 12:30 p.m. to DeMonte's widow, Laura, the Bristol Police Department announced on Thursday, March 9.

Penelope is the third child of DeMonte, who was fatally shot on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when he and fellow officers Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Alec Iurato were lured to 310 Redstone Hill Road in Bristol for a reported domestic violence incident between two people.

When the officers arrived at the home, they spoke with Nathan Brutcher and ordered him to step out of the house. Once he did, his brother, Nicholas Brutcher, fired over 80 rounds, killing DeMonte and Hamzy. Iurato suffered a gunshot wound to his leg but was able to shoot and kill Brutcher from his police cruiser.

DeMonte, who was 35 when he was killed, was survived by his pregnant wife, son, and daughter. Now, his third child, who bears his name, will honor his memory.

Bristol Police reported that Penelope was born at 7 pounds 3.7 ounces, and 20 1/4 inches. They also said that she and her mother, Laura, are "healthy and doing well."

In a video released by the department on Thursday, Laura and Penelope are seen receiving a standing ovation from members of the Bristol Police Department.

DeMonte, a graduate of Central Connecticut State University, had been with the department for more than 10 years and won several awards during that time, including Officer of the Year in 2019 and the Silver Star.

Both DeMonte and Hamzy have since been posthumously promoted by the department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.