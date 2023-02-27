West Hartford 26-Year-Old Killed In Israel Terrorist Attack

A Connecticut man who graduated from a university in New York was killed in a terrorist attack in Israel.

The attack happened in the West Bank during the night of Monday, Feb. 27, according to US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

Connecticut native Elan Ganeles, age 26, who lived in West Hartford and graduated from Columbia University in 2022, was killed in the attack.

Ganeles' death was announced by his synagogue, Young Israel of West Hartford, which called the attack "brutal" in an email sent to congregants.

Before studying at Columbia, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Sustainable Development and Neuroscience, Ganeles worked for the Israel Defense Forces from July 2016 to August 2018, according to his LinkedIn page.

After graduating, he then worked for the Israel-based company INNONATION as a business development analyst, where he would meet with Chinese investors to establish interest in new business relationships with Israeli technology companies among other duties.

Following this, Ganeles then moved on to work as a geospatial analyst for Columbia University's Center for International Earth Science Information Network in May 2020, where he worked until his death.

Simon Lichter, the founder of Urban Dor, a social nonprofit for Jewish professionals ages 21 to 39, commented on Ganeles' death, calling the news of his murder "terrible."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and our community here in West Hartford," Lichter said.

Ganeles is survived by his parents, Carolyn and Andrew Ganeles; his brothers, Simon (Gila) Ganeles and Gabriel Ganeles; his grandparents, Aaron and Regina Rand; his uncle, Miriam Silberman; and cousin, Brian Silberman.

The synagogue announced that his funeral would be held in Israel and that his family would return to West Hartford to sit shiva.

"May the Almighty comfort the extended Ganeles and Rand families among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem," the synagogue said in their announcement of Ganeles' death.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.