Watch: Plainville Family Discovers Bear Hibernating Under Deck

A Connecticut resident was in for a huge surprise when investigating why his dog was afraid to go outside.

Hartford County resident Vincent Dashukewich, of Plainville, told WTNH he found a black bear hibernating under his deck after he took his dog out for a walk and the dog started growling.

His sister, Tyler, shared a video of the bear in a TikTok that has since gone viral, receiving more than 15 million views.

"When you find out why your dog has been scared to go outside," Tyler wrote, zooming in on the bear.

The family has taken to calling the bear "Marty."

In another TikTok, Tyler said the family called the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which recommended they leave the bear be until it is done hibernating.

DEEP reports that residents should take the following precautions if they see a black bear:

Observe it from a distance.

Advertise your presence by shouting and waving your arms or walk slowly away.

Never attempt to feed or attract bears.

Report bear sightings to the Wildlife Division (or email deep.wildlife@ct.gov).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.