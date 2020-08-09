Vigil To Be Held For 'Teacher Of The Year' Killed In Motorcycle Crash

The Enfield community is gathering Sunday, Aug. 9, to hold a candlelight vigil for a local Teacher of the Year who died earlier this week in a motorcycle crash.

Megan Arsenault, 37, is being mourned by the many people in the Enfield community whose lives she touched.

“Meg Arsenault was an absolute cornerstone of our CLHS family and was taken way too soon,” said Jeff Larson, the high school’s principal.

She was a music teacher at CREC Civic Leadership High School and a former U.S. Navy captain. She was the school’s Teacher of the Year, 2018-19.

On Thursday, Aug. 6, at around 2:30 p.m., Arsenault was driving a motorcycle at the intersection of Locked Drive and South Road when she collided with an SUV, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Arsenault’s wife, Lex Arsenault, described her spouse as a “goofball” who played the flute and loved their pet dogs and cats, in a Facebook post.

The candlelight vigil will be held today, Sunday, Aug. 9, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the CREC Civic Leadership High School, 1617 King St., Enfield.

To stay safe during the pandemic, the high school is asking people who attend the vigil to:

- Wear a mask

- Socially distance from others

- Respect that some people may be uncomfortable with personal contact

- Bring a candle, if possible.

For more information, email Larson at jlarson@crec.org.

