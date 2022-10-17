Video Shows Hero Bristol PD Officer Who Fatally Shot Man Who Killed 2 Cops

A chilling bodycam video shows a hero police officer who had been shot as he takes down the suspect who allegedly killed two other cops in Connecticut.

The dramatic video released by the Connecticut Inspector General's Office investigating the shooting, shows the moment Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato, who was already shot in the leg during an ambush, calls for backup and shoots and kills the alleged suspect.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12 in a residential neighborhood in Bristol near the headquarters of ESPN.

Iurato is a New York native who graduated from Yorktown High School in Northern Westchester County.

“Shots fired, shots fired,” Iurato can be heard telling the dispatcher. “Send everyone."

“Officer shot, officer shot,” he says.

When the video begins, Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy had already been shot and killed allegedly by Nicholas Brutcher.

The Inspector General's office found Brutcher fired more than 80 rounds at the officers after they asked Brutcher's brother, Nicholas Brutcher to step outside the home in what the IG's Office said was an ambush.

In a step-by-step released by the IG's Office, the Bristol officers went to the side door of the house and spoke to Nathan Brutcher. They ordered Nathan Brutcher to show his hands and step out of the house.

As Nathan Brutcher stepped out, gunfire erupted.

Nicholas Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds attacking the officers from behind, fatally shooting both DeMonte and Hamzy, and wounding Iurato, the IG's Office said.

Despite sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg, Iurato was able to make his way around the house and back to a Bristol Police Department cruiser. From that vantage point, he fired one shot striking and killing Nicholas Brutcher.

"Although some details of the investigation remain to be determined, it is evident from the evidence collected so far that Officer Iurato’s use of deadly force was justified," the Inspector General said.

Bodycam videos from DeMonte and Hamzy were not released to an invasion of personal privacy, the IG's Office said.

During Iuratos' video, a woman can be heard screaming in the background, as Iurato manages to limp around the house before more gunshots go off, and moaning can be heard on the video.

After a few minutes, Iurato fires a single shot, striking and killing Brutcher outside the house.

“One down. Suspect down,” he tells dispatch.

Connecticut state police have not released additional details regarding the reason for the ambush.

An investigation is continuing.

