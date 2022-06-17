Two Fatally Shot In East Hartford Home Invasion ID'd As Teenage Boys

Two teenage boys were shot and killed by a Connecticut homeowner during an alleged home invasion.

The incident took place in East Hartford shortly after midnight on Thursday, June 16.

East Hartford police responded to the area of 87 Graham Road on reports of shots fired, said Deputy Chief Joshua Litwin.

Upon arrival, they were met by the resident who directed officers to two people inside his residence injured by gunfire, Litwin said.

They were attended to by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and rushed to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead, he added.

Detectives responded to the scene and are currently investigating this incident as a targeted home invasion, Litwin said.

The investigation so far indicates that the two individuals, a 16-year-old boy from Hartford, and a 15-year-old boy from Meriden, entered the home and physically attacked the resident, who was armed with a handgun and fired, striking them both, Litwin said.

The teens were not identified by police.

The resident suffered minor injuries in the attack, he said.

"The firearm used in this incident is legally registered to him," Litwin said. "He is cooperating with police."

Investigation into this incident, including the circumstances leading to the home invasion and the possibility of others involved, remains active.

"There does not appear to be any danger to the public," he added.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dan Ortiz at 860-291-7669 or the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

