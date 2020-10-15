Top 5 Places To See Fall Colors In Connecticut

With fall colors painting the leaves in hues of red, gold, and yellow, it’s time to get leaf peepin’. But some places are better than others to observe the annual natural wonder.

Local Connecticut has listed the top five places in the state to see fall colors.

Among the locations are:

Talcott Mountain State Park

The 575-acres park on Talcott Mountain is spread across Avon, Bloomfield, and Simsbury. At the top is the Heublein tower, which has an excellent view of the area.

Lover’s Leap State Park

There are many easy and short walks that can be taken through the lush and scenic park in New Milford.

The last three places include two locations with castles.

To see the full list, go to Local Connecticut online.

