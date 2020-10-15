Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: New Storm System Will Bring Soaking Rain Followed By Sharp Dip In Temperatures
News

Top 5 Places To See Fall Colors In Connecticut

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Autumn leaves as seen from Talcott Mountain
Autumn leaves as seen from Talcott Mountain Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Ragesoss / CC BY-SA creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0

With fall colors painting the leaves in hues of red, gold, and yellow, it’s time to get leaf peepin’. But some places are better than others to observe the annual natural wonder.

Local Connecticut has listed the top five places in the state to see fall colors.

Among the locations are:

Talcott Mountain State Park

The 575-acres park on Talcott Mountain is spread across Avon, Bloomfield, and Simsbury. At the top is the Heublein tower, which has an excellent view of the area.

Lover’s Leap State Park

There are many easy and short walks that can be taken through the lush and scenic park in New Milford.

The last three places include two locations with castles. 

To see the full list, go to Local Connecticut online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.