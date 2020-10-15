These 20 Legislators Are At Highest Risk Of Being Voted Out On Nov. 3

They may be in office now, but come election time these 20 Connecticut legislators are among the politicians most at risk of losing.

The Hartford Courant has put together a list of candidates it says are most vulnerable to being elected out of office.

The thing that makes them vulnerable is their newness. Many new Democrats were elected in 2018 to districts where Republicans had been in charge. Will they be able to hold onto the spot against a challenger?

There are also some Republican incumbents facing tough Democrat candidates.

Here are the incumbents who face the biggest challenges on Election Day Nov. 3:

Rep. Stephen Meskers, D-Greenwich, v. Republican Joe Kelley, 150th House District

Sen. Alex Kasser, D-Greenwich,v. Republican Ryan Fazio, 36th Senate District

Rep. Jill Barry, D-Glastonbury, v. Republican Stewart "Chip” Beckett, 31st House District

Sen. Will Haskell, D-Westport, v. Republican Kim Healy, 26th Senate District

Rep. Kate Rotella, D-Stonington, v. Republican Greg Howard, 43rd House District

Rep. Lucy Dathan, D-Norwalk, v. Republican Fred Wilms, 142nd House District

Sen. George Logan, R-Ansonia, v. Democrat Jorge Cabrera, 17th Senate District

Sen. Gennaro Bizzarro, R-New Britain, v. Rep. Rick Lopes, D-New Britain, 6th Senate District

Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, R-Madison, v. Democrat John-Michael Parker, 101st House District

Rep. Brian Farnen, R-Fairfield, v. Democrat Jennifer Leeper, 132nd House District.

For more detail, check out the story at the Hartford Courant.

