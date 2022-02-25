Suspected Fentanyl Overdoses Lead To Deaths Of Two Prisoners In Connecticut

Two Connecticut inmates in the same cell in jail died in a case of suspected fentanyl overdoses, prison officials said.

The Connecticut Department of Correction said the two inmates died at the New Haven Correctional Center on Thursday, Feb. 24.

According to correction officials, on Thursday, a correctional officer was conducting a routine tour and observed two inmates, within the same cell, unresponsive.

Correctional and medical staff immediately initiated life-saving measures, including CPR and the administration of Narcan, the department said.

After 911 was contacted, one individual was transferred to St. Raphael Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the department said.

The second inmate was pronounced dead at the jail by an EMT, they added.

A correctional officer who was on the scene exhibited symptoms of fentanyl exposure and Narcan was administered, officials said.

He is recovering at the hospital, the department said.

The names of the inmates have not been released pending notification of family, officials noted. The exact manner and cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner’s office.

The Department of Correction Security Division, the Connecticut State Police, and the Inspector General’s Office are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.