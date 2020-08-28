Storms Knock Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut: Here's Latest

Thousands in Connecticut are still without power a day after thunderstorms and possible tornadoes ripped through the East Coast.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 19,464 of Eversource’s 1,281,459 Connecticut customers were still reporting outages, while United Illuminating crews were responding to 330 outages impacting another 14,155 customers.

Among the hardest-hit municipalities was Branford, which lost power to nearly all Eversource customers.

“Our crews were prepositioned throughout the state before the storm hit and are working to restore power in the communities affected by this storm while also responding to local emergency situations,” Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Mike Hayhurst said.

“In Branford, the damage is so severe our crews are facing traffic jams and impassable roads. We’re working alongside first responders there to help clear blocked roads and gain access to damage locations so crews can begin making necessary repairs and restore power.”

United Illuminating officials said that the company sent out more than 260 line and tree workers and other crews to help clear roadways, assess the damage and restore power.

“UI crews were working alongside National Guard personnel to clear trees and downed lines from roadways, at the direction of state and municipal authorities,” they stated.

“Meanwhile, restoration teams targeted large outages where many customers could be brought back at once, while damage assessors worked to develop a full picture of the devastation and assemble a detailed plan for restoration.”

