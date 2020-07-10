State Rep. Says Sorry For Parking, But Not Alleged Threat Against Neighbor

With an election close at hand, Republican State Rep. Cara Pavalock-D’Amato gave an apology to a Bristol man after allegedly leaving a nasty note on his mailbox.

The apology from the Bristol, District 77th representative sprung from an incident on Saturday, Oct. 3, when Pavalock-D’Amato apparently illegally parked her vehicle and was asked - rudely - to move it by a neighbor.

Soon afterward, the neighbor found a hand-written, profanity-filled note affixed to his mailbox. Believing the note was from Pavalock-D’Amato, he posted it to Facebook where it drew significant attention. The short message calls the man a “foreclosed loser,” a “bitch” and warns him not to mess with her.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, Pavalock-D’Amato released a statement apologizing for the incident but did not mention the note.

“I apologize for any inconvenience or misunderstanding caused over the weekend in my Bristol neighborhood,” Pavalock-D’Amato said in a statement. “I brought my two-year-old son with me to an event Saturday night and parked nearby. When asked to move my car, I did.”

The original note, which had been posted to the Bristol Talks Facebook group, has since been deleted, but it was shared so many times that it still exists online.

Incumbent Pavalock-D’Amato is facing Democrat challenger Andrew Rasmussen-Tuller in the November election.

So what happened?

On Saturday, Pavalock-D’Amato attended a party in the area and parked her car in the Winston Court driveway of a vacant home, according to CT News Junkie. A neighbor who was aware of the house’s condition called the property owner who said no one should be parked there.

The neighbor then left a note on Pavalock-D’Amato’s vehicle requesting that she move her “f---ing” car. Then he went to the party, found the host, and asked that the party attendant move the car.

Pavalock-D’Amato moved the vehicle.

The neighbor noticed the note on his mailbox the next day. He asked for an apology by posting a recap of the situation and a photo of the note to Pavalock-D’Amato’s Facebook page.

