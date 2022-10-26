South Windsor Man Nabbed In Fatal Hit-Run Charged With Manslaughter, Police Say

A Connecticut man has been nabbed for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 52-year-old.

Jahbez Copeland, age 23, of South Windsor, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 26, by Hartford Police for the crash which took place on Saturday, Jan. 1 in the area of Main and Battles Street.

On Jan. 1, patrol officers responded to the area of Main Street at Battles Street on a report of a serious crash involving a pedestrian, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

Upon arrival, officers located Michael A. Brown, of Windsor, in the roadway, unresponsive, suffering from severe life-threatening injuries., Boisvert said.d

Brown was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he later died.

Detectives from the Crime Scene Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

After an extensive investigation, detectives were able to identify Copeland as the alleged suspect, he added.

A warrant was obtained and he was arrested and charged with:

Manslaughter

Evading responsibility resulting in death

Reckless driving

Failure to renew registration

Illegal operation of a vehicle without minimum insurance.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

