South Windsor Man Charged In Road Rage Incident For Pointing Gun, Police Say

A Connecticut man has been charged in an alleged road rage incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver.

Hartford County resident, Terrence Stover, age 31, of Windsor, was arrested on an active warrant on Monday, Jan. 2 for the incident which took place on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

The incident took place on Route 5 in South Windsor when he pointed a firearm at another driver, said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police.

Stover was identified via the license plate on the vehicle and through the use of an intelligence-sharing network used by law enforcement, Cleverdon said.

He was also picked out of a photo line-up by the victim, he added.

Stover turned himself in at police headquarter and was charged with:

Breach of peace

Threatening

Reckless endangerment

He was processed and released on a $20,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

