RNP Settles Allegations That It Overcharged Medicaid For Drug Tests

The Recovery Network of Programs, a substance abuse, and mental health services provider, will pay more than $350,000 to settle allegations that it overcharged Connecticut for drug testing.

Based in Fairfield County, RNP was accused of overcharging the Connecticut Medicaid Program for urine drug tests.The state alleges that both RNP and an independent lab billed Medicaid for some of the same tests, according to the Connecticut Attorney's Office.

On July 23, RNP entered into a civil settlement agreement with federal and state governments in which it will pay $354,367 to resolve the allegations, according to the state Attorney's Office.

The state Department of Social Services issued an audit in 2016 that found RNP and an independent laboratory billed Medicaid for drug testing performed by the lab - this is contrary to the Department of Social Services regulations. That same year, auditors recommended RNP resolve any double dipping on drug tests.

RNP is paying to resolve overcharges made between March 1, 2017 and October, 17, 2017.

