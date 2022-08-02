'Remain Calm': CT DEEP Offers Guidance For Snake Encounters

During the time of year when snakes are most active, Connecticut officials have released guidance on how residents should react when encountering snakes on their property.

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) issued the guidance on Friday, July 29.

“Snakes are often needlessly killed by people because of mistaken identity, fear, and misunderstanding,” said Jenny Dickson, DEEP Wildlife Division director. “If you unexpectedly come across a snake, the snake is likely as startled as you are. The best course of action is to remain calm. All snakes will retreat from humans if given a chance.”

DEEP said residents should observe snakes from a distance and not kill them, as snakes are non-aggressive and shy.

Officials added that the timber rattlesnake and eastern copperhead, the two venomous snake species in Connecticut, are not widely spread, and they will only bite when threatened or handled.

Non-venomous snakes can be safely removed from homes, officials said.

Garden gloves can be used for protection from garter snakes, which occasionally bite when handled.

Snakes should be picked up carefully and placed in a cloth bag or bucket and released in an area not far from the point of capture, DEEP reported.

"In the rare event of encountering a venomous snake on your property, it is best to leave it alone and allow it to move along," DEEP said. "To discourage snakes from entering buildings, make sure all cracks in the foundation are sealed. Basement windows should close tight or be covered with screens. Most snakes do not require large openings to gain entrance."

Residents can also cut their grass short and remove brush to get rid of places where snakes can hide.

Find more information here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.