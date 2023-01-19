Police Searching For Car In East Hartford Fatal Hit-Run

Police are searching for a silver car after a man was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver in East Hartford.

The victim was discovered when police responded to the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets in East Hartford around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, said Officer Marc Caruso, of the East Hartford Police.

Police found the man laying in the intersection with severe injuries. The East Hartford Fire Department was also on the scene and immediately initiated lifesaving measures, Caruso said.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital by ASM where he was pronounced dead.

"As of this time, the victim has not been identified," Caruso said.

The vehicle is described as being a silver Hyundai Elantra or Hyundai Sonata between the years 2011 and 2016, with damage to the front and driver's side, he added.

The investigation remains active.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash, or the suspect vehicle to contact Lt. Daniel Caruso at 860-291-7571.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.