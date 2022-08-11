Contact Us
Plane Makes Emergency At Bradley Airport In Windsor Locks After In-Flight Issue

Kathy Reakes
Bradley International Airport.
Bradley International Airport. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons JJBers

A plane had to make an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport, an official said.

The incident took place just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the airport located in Hartford County, in the Town of Windsor Locks.

An iAero Airways aircraft was diverted to Bradley after reporting an issue in flight. said Ryan Tenny, a spokesman for the Connecticut Airport Authority.

"The flight landed safely at approximately 9:25 a.m. and there is no impact to airport operations," Tenny said.

Tenny did not confirm why the airplane needed to be diverted.

iAero Airways did not return requests for information.

