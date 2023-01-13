Plainville Man Gets Decades In Prison For Putting Cameras In HS Locker Rooms, Other Places

A former parent volunteer for a youth recreational swim program from Plainville will spend decades in prison for recording dozens of videos of minors changing and uploading them online.

Kyle Fasold, age 52, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for child exploitation offenses on Friday, Jan. 13 in federal court in Hartford, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.

Between June 2017 and March 2020, Fasold recorded videos of at least 36 minors and several adults changing by placing video cameras in areas such as the bathroom of his home, the girl's locker room in Plainville High School, and the bathroom nearby the coach's office in the school.

He would then edit these videos to produce hundreds of images of the victims' genitals or pubic area and uploaded these pictures to the dark web.

This was all revealed after Fasold's home was searched on March 6, 2020, by police and Homeland Security Investigations agents. He was arrested on the same day.

On the devices seized in the search, investigators also found numerous images and videos depicting child sexual abuse that Fasold did not record.

Fasold, who has been detained since his arrest, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography on Thursday, Sept. 29.

In addition to his time in prison, he will be required to serve 15 years of supervised release.

US Attorney Vanessa Avery said that the sentence would send a message to other would-be child predators.

"This defendant’s reprehensible conduct involved a tremendous violation of trust and the ultimate invasion of privacy," she said, adding, "The many victims in this case, several of whom provided impact statements to the court and bravely spoke at today’s sentencing, will have to manage their trauma for the remainder of their lives. May this sentence serve as fair warning to anyone involved in this type of reprehensible behavior, and anyone who believes that they can engage in illicit dark web activity anonymously."

