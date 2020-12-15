Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Parking Fee Hike Proposed For Hartford

Kristin Palpini
Pictured here is a Hartford parking lot that would be affected by parking lot fees if a hike is approved. An increase in fees for owners will almost certainly lead to higher parking rates for drivers. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

The Hartford City Council is considering significant permit fees for downtown parking-lot operators in an effort to regain revenue lost due to COVID-19.

If approved, the higher fees would most likely result in higher parking rates for motorists.

The proposal is to raise biennial permit fees from a maximum of $1,000 to as much as $28,900 depending on the size of the parking lot/garage, according to the Hartford Business Journal.

The higher fee would be doubled in 2025 and doubled again in 2030.

Higher fees would also put pressure on parking lot owners to pare down available spots. Hartford’s downtown is 17 percent parking lot, according to University of Connecticut civil engineering professor Norman Garrick.

If approved, there will be about a dozen permit fees based on the size and location of the parking lot. Downtown lot owners would pay the most, but parking outside of Hartford’s center would be affected as well.

