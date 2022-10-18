Number Of Bears Breaking Into CT Homes Soars Amid New Concerns After Attack On Morris Boy

State wildlife officials are urging residents to take care when it comes to black bears with more home entries on the rise and on the heels of the attack of a 10-year-old boy.

So far this year, there have been 65 entries into homes -- the highest since 2004 -- with damage done to 286 structures, including homes, said officials with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Black bears have also destroyed some 796 bird feeders; attacked 24 pets; 146 livestock; 1,234 garbage cans, and 24 vehicles.

And while we may smile when we all see fun photos of bears, DEEP says it's important to remember that safety is paramount when it comes to dealing with black bears.

"Residents should remember black bears are big, wild, unpredictable animals," said Paul Copleman, a DEEP spokesman.

The increase in the number of black bears and the fact they are becoming more habituated and are becoming food-conditioned point to the increase in the number of home entries, DEEP says.

They also are becoming more comfortable around people, which can lead to attacks such as the one on the 10-year-old in Litchfield County late Sunday morning, Oct. 16.

Bird feeders and trash cans have become two of the biggest culprits when it comes to bears coming close to homes or in homes or garages.

Copleman said it is the way people store their food and handle garbage that makes it easier for bears to have access to them. And once they know that source of food is there, they will return again and again, DEEP said.

Fall and early winter are times for increased bear activity as they prepared to hibernate in mid-December. Males can sometimes go in and out of sleep depending on the weather conditions.

If you see a bear in your yard or near your home, DEEP says it's best to try and scare them away by yelling, making noise, or banging pots to reduce the likelihood they will not return to that area.

For more information about dealing with black bears, visit DEEP's bear page here.

