Breaking News: New Round Of Stray Storms Possible Before Change Heading Into Weekend
News

Manchester Woman Shares Plans After Winning $20K Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Madelyn Cruz, of Manchester, won her prize from CT Lottery's "$20,000 50th Anniversary" game, Connecticut Lottery announced. Photo Credit: Connecticut Lottery

A Connecticut woman expressed her surprise when she realized she had won a $20,000 lottery prize from a $2 scratch ticket.

Hartford County resident Madelyn Cruz, of Manchester, won her prize from Connecticut Lottery's "$20,000 50th Anniversary" game, CT Lottery announced on Thursday, July 7. 

Cruz told CT Lottery she couldn't believe her eyes when she saw the "MONEYBAG" symbol.

“I didn’t have my glasses on when I started playing the ticket, so as I started to scratch, I thought, ‘oh, that’s too many zeroes,'" she said. "I put on my glasses and saw I had won $20,000!”

She purchased the ticket at EZ Mart Foods, located in Manchester, the lottery said. 

Cruz told CT Lottery she plans to use the prize money to pay some bills and also to take her son, daughter, and two grandchildren on a trip to visit her mother in Puerto Rico.

