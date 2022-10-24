Man Run Over Repeatedly In Parking Lot Of Southington Adult Entertainment Club

A man is in stable condition after he was intentionally run over numerous times in the parking lot of an adult entertainment club.

The incident took place in Southington around 11:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 at the Hollywood Cabaret on Queen Street.

According to Southington Police Chief Keith Egan, officers responded to the scene of a parking lot motor vehicle collision at Hollywood Cabaret, located at 1104 Queen St.

It was reported that a pedestrian was laying in the parking lot after being struck by a Honda Accord, Egan said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the ground in the parking lot. The victim was alive but had a large open wound to his left lower abdomen, along with severe injuries to both of his legs, the chief said.

The victim was transported by AMR to Saint Francis Hospital for further evaluation and treatment. At this time his condition was reported as being stable, he added.

An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking through the Hollywood Cabaret parking lot at this time Jason Feldblum, age 49, address unknown, was entering the same parking lot in his 2017 Honda Accord.

Feldblum went to turn into a parking spot and ran over the victim. He then proceeded to drive forward and backward over the victim multiple times before driving off of him, Egan said.

Feldblum was arrested for DUI, but this investigation is still ongoing, he added.

Anyone with information regarding this collision please contact Sergeant Ryan Lair at rlair@southingtonpolice.org or Officer Brett Leppard at bsleppard@southingtonpolice.org at 860-621-0101.

