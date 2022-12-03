Contact Us
Man, Age 21, Charged With Sexually Assaulting South Windsor Girl, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Michael Luciano
Michael Luciano Photo Credit: South Windsor Police

A Western Massachusetts man has been nabbed for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Connecticut girl for several months.

Hampden County resident Michael Luciano, age 20, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant on Friday, Dec. 2.

South Windsor Police arrested Luciano following an investigation that determined that starting in October 2021 he met the girl online and had a physical relationship with the girl over the course of several months, said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the South Windsor Police.

Luciano turned himself in at South Windsor Police headquarters and was charged with:

  • Risk of injury to a child
  • Five counts of illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16
  • Five counts of sexual assault

He was processed and held on a $75,000 surety bond. 

