Lack Of Available Staff Forces Transition To Remote Learning

Another school has decided to transition to fully remote education due to COVID-19, but not for the usual reason.

It wasn’t an outbreak of COVID-19 infections that forced the change in East Windsor High School, but the lack of available professionals due to the strain the virus has put on working people and families.

There are 17 members of the high school’s staff currently absent - some of whom are waiting for COVID-19 test results, according to the Journal Inquirer on Monday, Nov. 23. No students in the building mean fewer staff members are needed to supervise the teens.

The district will provide remote learning for all high school students through Dec. 7.

The East Windsor School District has offered its approximately 1,000 students in-school as well as remote learning options since September.

