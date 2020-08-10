Holiday Home-Makeover Show Issues Casting Call In Connecticut

If you love Christmas, but fall a little flat when it comes to decorating for the holidays, Netflix wants to hear from you.

The streaming entertainment service is now casting for its second season of “Holiday Home Makeovers With Mr. Christmas” in the tri-state area.

The show is scheduled to debut its first four-episode season in November. “Holiday Home Makers” is hosted by Benjamin Bradley, a New York City interior designer.

JS Casting is seeking people with “uplifting stores” who have dreamed about making their homes into “lavish winter wonderlands.”

You can call for casting yourself or “someone special” in your life or community who needs extra holiday cheer.

“If you or someone you know are looking to make this holiday more meaningful than ever, we want to hear from you,” JS Casting said in a notice for auditions.

To apply, go to JS online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.