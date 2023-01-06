Historic Mark Twain House In Hartford Vandalized 3 Times In Past 10 Days

Police are investigating after a Connecticut historical treasure has been vandalized three times in the past 10 days.

The Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford where the antics of Tom Sawyer came to life on the page, has been vandalized three times since Dec. 23, with windows broken by bricks and pieces of asphalt, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police.

The latest attack took place on Monday, Jan. 2 around 7:20 a.m. at the home located at 65 Forest St., Boisvert said.

The investigating officer determined that three unknown suspects dressed in dark clothing threw pieces of asphalt through the windows, he added.

A rare statue, a 19th-century marble statue, a Venus de Medici, that was on long-term loan from the Wadsworth Atheneum was also damaged by the asphalt, police said.

The suspects fled the scene on foot and were not apprehended, police said.

In all, more than $20,000 worth of damage has been done to the home where Twain, whose real name was Samuel Clemens lived with his family from 1874 to 1891, according to a GoFundMe created by the Museum Board to help cover the cost of repairing the damage.

While living there, Twain wrote most of his great American novels including “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” and “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.”

"We at The Mark Twain House & Museum are reviewing ways to improve the resilience of the structure and increase site security," the organization said on GoFundMe.

In addition to repairing the windows, they plan to add more security cameras and lighting and hire overnight security personnel.

"As a fan of Mark Twain and his home, I'm sure you are as upset at this news as we, the staff and trustees, are," they added.

Officials are worried the vandals will return before security enhancement can be added.

To help, donate to GoFundMe

Police ask that anyone with information contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

