Here's When CT 'Gas Tax Holiday' Plan For Relief On Prices Could Start

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has a plan to provide motorists a bit of financial relief as gas prices at the pump continue to surge to record highs.

Lamont announced on Monday, March 14 that there was a bipartisan agreement to enact a “gas tax holiday” that could begin within a week to eliminate the 25-cent per-gallon tax through the summer.

According to the governor, the “holiday” will cost the state approximately $90 million and could cut the tax through Thursday, June 30.

If approved by the General Assembly, the “holiday” could begin as soon as next week.

Lamont added that the state may also have a sales tax “holiday” in April, rather than August, when it normally would take effect.

In Connecticut, the average price per gallon has risen to $4.47, ahead of the national average of $4.33 on March 14. A week ago, the price was at $4.28 per gallon, and a month ago prices were at $3.62 per gallon.

On March 14, 2021, the average price per gallon in Connecticut was $2.88.

A breakdown of average gas prices in Connecticut, by county, on March 14:

Fairfield: $4.52;

Litchfield: $4.48;

Windham: $4.47;

Hartford: $4.47;

Middlesex: $4.45;

New London: $4.44;

Tolland: $4.44;

New Haven: $4.43.

“There was strong consensus that now is the time to provide immediate relief to the people of Connecticut broadly in terms of inflationary pressures," Lamont said during a briefing on March 14.

“The market will determine, everybody knows you're getting a 25-cent cut," he said. "I think a lot of the consumers will be out there looking for a 25-cent tax cut."

Complete details of the “holidays” have not yet been released by the state.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

